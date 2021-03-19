Friday, March 19, 2021 1:13 pm
Butler Road lane restrictions extended
The Journal Gazette
The intermittent lane restrictions on Butler Road between Goshen and Hillegas roads have been extended through Wednesday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Crews are installing gas lines, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story