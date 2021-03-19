The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, March 19, 2021 1:13 pm

    Butler Road lane restrictions extended

    The Journal Gazette

    The intermittent lane restrictions on Butler Road between Goshen and Hillegas roads have been extended through Wednesday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    Crews are installing gas lines, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

