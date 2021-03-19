Woman dies after shooting on Alvarado Drive

A woman was shot in the 4400 block of Alvarado Drive this morning and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital, Fort Wayne police said.

Officers were sent to the 4400 block of Alvarado about 9:25 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound a few doors down from her home, city police said in a statement. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said witnesses told them the woman’s husband had left after an altercation. They said officers were able to find him and conduct a traffic stop at Paulding Road and Wayne Trace, where he was safely taken into custody.

"We do believe this to be a domestic situation at this time and are not looking for any other suspects," the police statement said.

Police are on the scene and continuing to investigate. The Allen County coroner's office is to release the name of the woman who was shot after notification of next of kin.