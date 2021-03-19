Two seriously hurt in police chase

Two men are recovering at a local hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase early today.

Officers said they spotted an Audi driving recklessly in the area of Kinnaird and Indiana avenues about 1:45 a.m.

The car ran a stop sign and continued speeding through the Broadway and Home Avenue intersection, officers said.

Police said they tried to stop the driver who refused to pull over, fleeing north on Broadway but eventually losing control of the car.

The driver crashed into several trees and a retaining wall at the Lincoln Financial Group campus at the Calhoun and Brackenridge streets intersection, officers said.

Crews had to extricate the driver and his front-seat passenger from the wreckage after the chase that lasted less than two minutes, police said.

The men were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the incident remains under investigation.