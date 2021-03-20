Silver Alert issued for Indianapolis teen

A Silver Alert has been issued for an Indianapolis teenager missing since Friday night, state police said.

Izabella Fisher, 17, is 5 feet, weighs 100 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen in a black sedan.

Police said Fisher is believed to be with a black male with long braids, wearing glasses, a hoodie with red lettering, black pants and white, black and red athletic shoes.

Fisher is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Indianapolis police at 317-327-6540 or 911.