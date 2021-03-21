NCAA men: Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58

The first top seed has fallen at the NCAA men's basketball tournament, as eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago has defeated top-seeded Illinois 71-58 in their second-round NCAA Midwest Region men's basketball tournament game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Ramblers, now 26-4, advance to a regional semifinal game against the winner of the Oklahoma State-Oregon State game later today. The Fighting Illini finish 24-7.

