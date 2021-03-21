Indiana: 779 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths Sunday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 779 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 677,905 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,536 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 410 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,215,271 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,210,529 Saturday. A total of 8,649,905 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 45 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Registration for individuals ages 40 and older will open Monday.

The Indiana Department of Health will host a pop-up vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Elkhart Housing Authority, 1396 Benham Ave., Elkhart. All appointments must be scheduled in advance; no walk-ins will be allowed. Proof of Indiana residency and eligibility to receive the vaccine will be required upon arrival.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov, or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, a total of 2,382,578 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,434,023 first doses and 948,555 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.