Sunday, March 21, 2021 7:07 am
Weather service: Elevated brushfire danger today
The Journal Gazette
Breezy and very dry conditions are to bring an increased risk in the spread of field fires today in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
Very dry air combined with breezy conditions will bring an increased risk in the spread of grass, brush and other field fires, the weather service said in a statement. It said people planning to burn today should consider delaying until another day when conditions are less favorable for fire spread.
