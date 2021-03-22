Woman, 55, killed in crash

A Fort Wayne woman was killed in a car accident Saturday afternoon after her car was pushed into southbound traffic on U.S. 33 where it was struck by another vehicle.

Andrea F. Gordon, 55, was killed about 1:05 p.m. She was stopped on U.S. 33 to turn left onto County Road 300 North when her 2017 Mazda was struck from behind, according to a release from the Whitley County Sheriff's Department. Her car was pushed into southbound traffic and hit by a 2015 GMC SUV.

The driver of the GMC, Heather Reich, 37, of Syracuse was injured and taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries was unknown, the release said.

The 2019 Dodge SUV that rear-ended Gordon's car was driven by Brittney R. Bullock, 31, of North Etna Road. She suffered shoulder pain and was taken to a hospital, the release said.

All cars were totaled, the release said, and the crash remains under investigation.

Covington Woods home catches fire

A house in the Covington Woods subdivision in southwest Fort Wayne was heavily damaged by fire Sunday.

Fort Wayne fire crews were called at 1:34 p.m. to the home at 9401 Stagecoach Drive and found heavy fire coming from back of the one-story home, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

A person inside had evacuated before crews arrived. It took firefighters nearly an hour to bring the fire under control, which damaged the basement, attic and first floor of the structure. The home sustained heavy fire, water and smoke damage.

A firefighter was treated and released for dehydration.