32 1/2-year term issued in stabbing of husband

A Fort Wayne woman who admitted fatally stabbing her husband in May was sentenced Monday to 32 1/2 years in prison.

Jamie Marsee, 25, pleaded guilty in February in Allen Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter and invasion of privacy.

Marsee was arrested in the May 14 stabbing death of her husband, Austin Harrison, 24, at Midwest Pipe and Steel on Pontiac Street.

Witnesses told police they saw Marsee and Harrison arguing in the parking lot.

Marsee told police she had gone to Midwest Pipe and Steel to retrieve a child's car seat from Harrison, with whom she'd argued earlier in the day. Marsee said Harrison threw the car seat, and that enraged her.

Marsee went to her SUV to retrieve a knife commonly used for filleting fish, court records said.

In the scuffle, Harrison had Marsee in a "bear hug." Once a coworker separated the pair, Harrison began bleeding, then collapsed into a puddle of water, court records said.

Marsee reportedly told police both she and Harrison had their hands on the knife and that Harrison stabbed himself. Marsee said she realized Harrison had a knife in his chest when he fell, so she pulled it out to try to help him, documents said.

Witnesses told police Marsee unsuccessfully tried to lift Harrison off the ground before she ultimately took the knife and left the area.

According to police, Marsee said she didn't mean to kill Harrison, but asked another witness to get rid of the knife or "clean it or swab it with bleach."

