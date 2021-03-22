NCAA men: Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71

Top-seeded Gonzaga has defeated eighth-seeded Oklahoma 87-71 in their NCAA West Regional second-round game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Zags, now 28-0, advance to a regional semifinal against the winner of the Ohio-Creighton game later today. The Sooners finish 16-11.

