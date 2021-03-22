Monday, March 22, 2021 4:46 pm
NCAA men: Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71
The Journal Gazette
Top-seeded Gonzaga has defeated eighth-seeded Oklahoma 87-71 in their NCAA West Regional second-round game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Zags, now 28-0, advance to a regional semifinal against the winner of the Ohio-Creighton game later today. The Sooners finish 16-11.
For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Tuesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story