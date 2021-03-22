Bridge construction to begin on I-469

Lane and shoulder closures are scheduled on Interstate 469 for a months-long bridge replacement project, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

The work is happening between Feighner Road and Exit 2 over Lafayette Center Road, the transportation department said in a statement.

The left lane and shoulder will be closed in each direction while crews build a median crossover, the statement said. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph in the work zone and there’s a width limit of 16 feet.

Traffic will eventually use one lane in each direction in either the eastbound or westbound lanes of I-469, depending on which side crews are working, the statement said

Because of the bridge work, Lafayette Center Road under I-469 will be closed during the project, the statement said. The on and off ramps will remain open at the exit at all times, and a detour will use Lafayette Center Road, Indianapolis Road, Hamilton Road, Feighner Road and Tom Worrel Road.

Work is scheduled to start on or after Monday and is scheduled to wrap up in late fall, the statement said. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

INDOT reminded drivers to slow down, use caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.