Manchester to open fully for fall semester

Manchester University will open fully for the fall semester, its president said in a letter to the university community this afternoon.

"While we understand that the pandemic is not over, the increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines gives us reason to believe that we can return to mostly normal operations by the time classes resume in August," President Dave McFadden said in the email to students, faculty and staff.

McFadden encouraged people studying or working at the North Manchester or Fort Wayne campuses to receive the COVID-19 vaccination when it is their turn. He said the university will continue to follow the science and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which may mean for a time following "certain guidelines such as wearing masks, avoiding crowds or disinfecting our physical spaces."

McFadden said the university was emerging stronger because of the challenge posed by the novel coronavirus.

"Our future will not be exactly like the past -- it will be better. We will consider ways that we can leverage what we have learned to better educate and serve our students and help us do our work more effectively.

"This is no time for us to let up, however. Our ability to return to a level of normalcy in the fall depends greatly on following our protocols through spring and summer. We have much to look forward to, if we stay the course."