NCAA men: Oregon 95, Iowa 80

Seventh-seeded Oregon has defeated second-seeded Iowa 95-80 in their NCAA West Region second-round men's basketball tournament game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Ducks, now 21-6, advance to a regional semifinal game against the winner of the USC-Kansas game later today. The Hawkeyes finish 22-9.

