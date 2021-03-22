Monday, March 22, 2021 2:14 pm
NCAA men: Oregon 95, Iowa 80
The Journal Gazette
Seventh-seeded Oregon has defeated second-seeded Iowa 95-80 in their NCAA West Region second-round men's basketball tournament game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Ducks, now 21-6, advance to a regional semifinal game against the winner of the USC-Kansas game later today. The Hawkeyes finish 22-9.

