Alvarado Drive shooting declared homicide

The woman found shot on Alvarado Drive on Friday died from a gunshot wound or wounds, and her death is the eighth homicide of the year in Allen County, the county coroner's office said today.

Fort Wane police were called to the 4400 block of Alvarado about 9:25 a.m. Friday and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at a local hospital.

The woman has been positively identified, but her name is not being released pending official notification of next of kin, the statement said.

Police have said the woman's husband was taken into custody during a traffic stop at Paulding Road and Wayne Trace. He had a passenger in the car. Both were safe.

Police have called the shooting death a domestic incident. The Fort Wayne police activity log said officers were called to the home at 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

An altercation preceded Friday's shooting, police have said.

Sgt. Timothy Hughes, head of Fort Wayne homicide, said the husband has been charged in his wife's shooting death, and his name will be released once the victim's family is located.

The incident remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.