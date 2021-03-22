Covington Woods home catches fire

A house in the Covington Woods subdivision in southwest Fort Wayne was heavily damaged by fire Sunday.

Fort Wayne fire crews were called at 1:34 p.m. to the home at 9401 Stagecoach Drive and found heavy fire coming from the back of the one-story home, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

A person inside had evacuated before crews arrived. It took firefighters nearly an hour to control the fire, which damaged the basement, attic and first floor of the structure. The home sustained heavy fire, water and smoke damage.

A firefighter was treated for dehydration and released.