Monday, March 22, 2021 7:45 am
Reckeweg Road section closed through Thursday
The Journal Gazette
Reckeweg Road will be closed to through traffic between Jefferson Boulevard and Illinois Road from today through Thursday while crews work on sewer lines, the city of Fort Wayne said.
The exact closure location is between Jefferson Boulevard and Southfield Drive, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call 427-6047.
