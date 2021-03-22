Fort Wayne gas prices fall 2.8 cents per gallon in week

Fort Wayne gas prices have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Gas prices in Fort Wayne are 5.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 81.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the least expensive station in Fort Wayne is priced at $2.48 per gallon today while the most expensive is $2.69 per gallon, a difference of 21 cents per gallon. The lowest price in Indiana today is $2.39 per gallon while the highest is $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 80 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon today. The national average is up 22.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"With oil prices finally sagging over the last week on inflation fears and worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in the statement.

"While gasoline demand last week rose to its highest level since the pandemic began, concerns that oil demand growth will stall with COVID-19 cases surging in Europe are eroding oil's recent rise. While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago.

"It'll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day."