High School Softball: 5 to watch

After spring sports were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, high school softball is back on local diamonds with Leo likely leading the way. The Lions have played in three of the last six state finals, winning the Class 3A crown in 2014, then earning runner-up finishes in 2015 (Class 3A) and 2019 (Class 4A).

Individuals

Simia Spahiev, Leo: Regarded as one of the best senior prospects in the state, the Eastern Illinois recruit batted .447 (34-for-76) as a sophomore with 24 RBI and a 1.278 OPS.

Cecilia Garrett, Bishop Dwenger: In 2019, the then-sophomore center fielder led the Saints to a 7-0 SAC record with a .583 (63-for-108) batting average, scoring 49 runs.

Kayla Heckman, Bellmont: This versatile senior played both infield and outfield as a sophomore, going 26-for-59 (.441) at the plate while driving in 18.

Brenna Spangler, DeKalb: As a freshman in 2019, the Baron ranked second on the team in batting average (.348, 16-for-46) and tied for second-most RBI (17).

Maliah Hampshire, East Noble: The Knights won 20 games in 2019, and the then-sophomore corner infielder proved crucial to the cause with a .394 (28-for-71) batting average with 23 runs and 18 RBI.

Teams

Leo: The Lions walloped nearly all comers in 2019, outscoring opponents a combined 256-15 in compiling a 25-2 record en route to a Class 4A state runner-up finish.

Bellmont: The only area foe to hand Leo a loss two years ago, Bellmont finished 23-1 in 2019 and claimed the conference title in an uber-tough Northeast 8.

Fremont: Despite its size as one of the smallest schools in the Northeast Corner Conference, the Eagles enter 2021 as the defending league champs after making a run to semistate in Class 1A in 2019.

Churubusco: Although the Eagles finished just 5-17 in 2019, seven players from that squad – including Mariah Hosted, who set the school's career rebounding record in basketball this past winter – return and could propel Churubusco into the thick of the NECC race.

South Adams: The ACAC champions from 2019 wound up 26-4, return several contributors from that squad, including Jade Baker (4-1 in 12 appearances pitching), Kristen Wynn (.389 batting average, 17 runs, 18 RBI) and Carlie Sealscott (.444 batting average in limited action).

Storylines

Lingering effects of a lost season: As an ever-pervasive theme throughout all athletic competition, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lost season in 2020 could create some surprising performances throughout the region.

Will the Lions rule the NE8 once more?: Bellmont handed Leo its only regular season loss in 2019, and the Lions have waited two years for a chance to avenge that 2-1 defeat. The teams are scheduled to meet May 5 in one of the area's most anticipated matchups.

Saints staying atop the SAC: Bishop Dwenger holds a 17-game SAC winning streak, having last lost in conference play to Concordia on April 26, 2017. Dwenger holds a sparkling 40-2 record against conference foes dating back to the 2014 season.

Starfires sitting pretty in the ACAC: All eyes in the ACAC look up at South Adams, as no league opponent has solved the Starfires since 2016. Adams Central could challenge, as the Flying Jets completed the 2019 season at 14-4.

Can Wawasee win big in the NLC?: The Warriors finished second in the Northern Lakes Conference in 2019, finishing 10-4 against conference opponents, two seasons after a perfect campaign in the NLC during a 25-4 season in 2017. Warsaw is seeking its first season over .500 in the conference since 2013.