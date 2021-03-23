Tell us how you perceive local news coverage

The Journal Gazette is participating in a research project designed to provide more insight about how news is perceived.

The newspaper is one of about 30 U.S. media outlets selected to participate in the "Re-engaging the Right" project that the organization Trusting News is coordinating. Research Partners include the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin.

Project participants are asking readers to complete an online survey at http://bit.ly/newstrustsurvey

Each media participant will follow up to interview three to five survey respondents via Zoom or a comparable platform. Those selected individuals will receive a $25 gift card.

Researchers at the University of Texas will tabulate survey results and use them to produce a report later this year.

