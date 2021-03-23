Tuesday, March 23, 2021 10:00 am
Parnell Ave. lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Parnell Avenue between North Clinton Street and Ridgewood Drive will have intermittent lane restrictions Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A communication lines crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
