Jefferson Blvd. lane restrictions
Jefferson Boulevard at the Broadway intersection will have intermittent lane restrictions Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A communication lines crew will be in working in the area and should finish the same day.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
