The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, March 23, 2021 9:46 am

    North Clinton St. lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    North Clinton Street between Parnell Avenue and Medical Park Drive will have intermittent lane restrictions Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A communication lines crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story