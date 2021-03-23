Tuesday, March 23, 2021 9:46 am
North Clinton St. lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
North Clinton Street between Parnell Avenue and Medical Park Drive will have intermittent lane restrictions Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A communication lines crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
