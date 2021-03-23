The Journal Gazette
 
    Woman seriously hurt in van crash

    The Journal Gazette

    A 47-year-old Decatur woman is recovering from serious injuries after a Monday evening crash in Adams County.

    Police said Elizabeth Currie Stevens was driving a Chevrolet passenger van north on County Road 650 East, south of Indiana 124, when the vehicle went off the road about 6 p.m.

    The van hit two trees and a decorative fence before ending up in a ditch east of CR 650, officers said.

    No other people were involved in the crash.

    Stevens was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital and the incident remains under investigation.

