Wednesday, March 24, 2021 6:57 pm
NCAA women: Indiana 70, Belmont 48
The Journal Gazette
Fourth-seeded Indiana has defeated 12th-seeded Belmont 70-48 in their second-round Mercado Region NCAA women's tournament game in San Antonio.
The Hoosiers, now 19-5, advance to the regional semifinals. The Bruins finish 21-5.
