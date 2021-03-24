Health officials urge caution as mask mandate to end

Area health officials reacted cautiously Wednesday to Gov. Eric Holcomb's decision to lift a statewide COVID-19 mask-wearing mandate April 6.

Some worried the change is coming too soon, while others feared residents will take it the wrong way.

"I'm afraid people will interpret it as, 'We don't have to wear a mask anymore,' as opposed to, 'We'd still like you to wear a mask, but it's at your discretion,'" said Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County health commissioner.

Allen County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said he hopes residents will make "smart choices" as the department discusses the change and how to implement it.

"I hope residents of Allen County...recognize the pandemic is still going on, despite the rolling back of state mandates," Sutter said.

He recommended residents "protect themselves, their neighbors and family members by continuing to practice precautions like wearing masks, washing hands, socially distancing and getting vaccinated as soon as they can."

Souder added he hopes the governor's action "is not premature," especially because of the upcoming spring break. Even before the lifting of the mask mandate, "cases were predicted to jump," he said.

Souder added, however, he was glad the governor kept the facial-covering rule in place for schools, where he sees some worrying signs of a resurgence.

In the last two months, Souder said, DeKalb County has found 20% to 30% of new cases in school-age children, as opposed to finding virtually no cases a year ago.

If the governor had not kept schools under the mandate, "I would have put that in play here" in DeKalb County, Souder said, noting counties are free to be more strict than the state depending on their circumstances.

Allen County's Sutter said if cases increase as a result of fewer people wearing masks, he would expect the numbers would not reach levels seen earlier in the epidemic.

That's because fewer people, especially vulnerable people such as senior adults, had been vaccinated against COVID-19 then -- or had developed immunity by recovering from the disease.

Allen County's cases "have dramatically declined since the November surge, but have plateaued...above what we were seeing in this past summer," Sutter said.

But recently they have begun increasing, Sutter said.

