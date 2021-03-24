Police seek public's help in finding shooting suspect

Auburn police are seeking the public's help in finding a man they believe shot a 16-year-old girl at the Castle Court apartment complex last weekend.

The shooting occurred about 4:50 a.m. Saturday when a man entered an apartment and subsequently shot the girl, police said in a statement. The victim survived the shooting.

The suspect is described as male, more than 6 feet tall and weighing 200-plus pounds. Anyone who may recognize the man in the Indiana State Police sketch on this page or who has other information about the case is asked to call Detective Quick at the Auburn Police Department, 260-920-3200, ext. 1905.