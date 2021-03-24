Wednesday, March 24, 2021 3:16 pm
Baker Street section limited Thursday, Friday
The Journal Gazette
There will be intermittent lane restrictions Thursday and Friday on Baker Street between Calhoun Street and Harrison Street while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Calhoun Street and Harrison Street will also have intermittent lane restrictions at Baker Street during this time, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's the right of way department at 427-6155.
