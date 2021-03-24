High wind watch: Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Wells, Defiance, Mercer, Paulding, Van Wert, Williams

A high wind watch has been issued from late Thursday night through Friday morning in a 10-county area of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.

Southwest winds will increase to 30 to 45 mph Thursday night, with gusts to 60 mph possible, especially after midnight Thursday, the weather service said. It said the winds would diminish around daybreak Friday.

In Mercer County, Ohio, southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible, the weather service said.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are possible, it said; travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Residents should fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location before the winds begin, the weather service said.