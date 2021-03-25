High wind warning: Adams, Wells, Mercer, Van Wert

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for part of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from late tonight to 10 a.m. Friday, saying southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph were expected.

The warning area includes Adams and Wells counties in Indiana and Mercer and Van Wert counties in Ohio, the weather service said.

It said damaging winds would blow down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are expected.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, the weather service said.

It said people should:

Avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches;

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows;

Use caution if you must drive.

A lesser wind advisory was issued for other areas of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, including Allen County. The weather service said west winds of 20to 30mph with gusts as high as 45 mph were expected.