Schools declare Friday Social Emotional Learning Day

NEW HAVEN – Heather Hunley's specialty at East Allen County Schools isn't science, math, social studies or language arts.

Her expertise is social emotional learning, a category encompassing such skills as self-control, self-awareness, social awareness, collaboration and mindset.

"At one time, you might have heard of these skills referred to as soft skills, but decades of research have shown us that these are not soft," said Hunley, social-emotional learning coach for secondary schools. "There's nothing soft about them. These are essential skills."

Hunley joined Superintendent Marilyn Hissong Thursday at the administration building, where officials read proclamations by Mayors Tom Henry of Fort Wayne and Steve McMichael of New Haven declaring Friday East Allen County Schools Social Emotional Learning Day.

It coincides with International Social Emotional Learning Day.

