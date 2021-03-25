Thursday, March 25, 2021 3:45 pm
Bridge work to close section of U.S. 33
The Journal Gazette
A section of U.S. 33 between Fort Wayne and Churubusco will close for 21 days for bridge work over the Eel River, south of Carroll Road, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
The work is scheduled to begin on or before April 1, the transportation department said in a statement.
A detour will use Interstate 69, Indiana 3 and Indiana 205. Carroll Road will remain open.
