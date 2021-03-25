Lutheran, Acadia to build behavioral health hospital

Two health care providers will invest $45 million to build a 120-bed behavioral health hospital in Fort Wayne, officials announced today.

Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, an affiliate of Lutheran Health Network, and Acadia Healthcare Co. have created a joint venture to build and operate the facility, which is expected to open in spring 2022.

The hospital will accept adolescent, adult and senior patients who are suffering from "acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)," a news release said.

The facility will offer inpatient and outpatient care, what officials described as a "full continuum" of services.

