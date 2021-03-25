Indiana Tech to renovate, expand engineering center

Indiana Tech is planning a May groundbreaking for a $21.5 million renovation and expansion of Zollner Engineering Center, the university announced today.

The facility – which will nearly double in size – will house new and existing programs in engineering, computer science, cybersecurity, life sciences and technology, according to a news release.

"Programs centered on science, technology, engineering and mathematics have long been a core strength of our university," university President Karl Einolf said in a statement. "The new Zollner Center will provide our faculty and students with cutting-edge new learning spaces, labs, equipment and so much more. It will also enable us to expand our collaborations with corporate partners, and create new programs that can be delivered effectively both in-person and online."

A public groundbreaking is set for 1 p.m. May 14 near Zollner's main entrance.

A 30,000-square-foot addition will be among the first improvements addressed, with completion expected by August 2022.

Renovations will begin next spring, and the fully expanded and renovated center will open fall 2023, the university said.

