Indiana reaches 1 million full COVID-19 vaccinations

Health officials announced today that more than 1 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

They said a total of 2,548,924 doses have been administered since late December, including 1,530,403 first doses and 1,018,521 individuals who are fully vaccinated because they have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In a statement, the Indiana Department of Health said 977 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and eight additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,576 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 680,998 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,224,904 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,222,944 Wednesday. A total of 8,715,517 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 40 years old and older, along with teachers, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.