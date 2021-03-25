Saint Francis' Homecoming football game canceled

COVID-19 has forced Saint Francis to cancel Saturday's football game against Lawrence Tech. On Wednesday evening, USF athletic director Mike McCaffrey was informed that the Blue Devils, the Cougars' opponent for Homecoming on Saturday, would be suspending all football activities until Tuesday because of positive COVID tests within its program.

“I don't know what their protocols are up there in Michigan anymore, but they're jumping through hoops to try to play,” McCaffrey said. “I don't know what flexibility their administration has. It just stinks to have it happen three days out before a game. I know Lawrence Tech has been trying to play, and COVID is what it is right now. It's a shame to see it knock them out for two weeks in a row.”

Lawrence Tech has now seen four of its six scheduled games to date wiped out because of positive COVID tests.

Last Friday while in Kansas City with the men's basketball team at the NAIA national championships, McCaffrey was notified by Lawrence Tech athletic director Scott Trudeau that the team would not play, but was then told Sunday that the team would be able to take the field against Saint Francis as scheduled.

Wednesday night, that all changed.

“About 7 p.m. Wednesday, I got a call from (Trudeau) that they had some kids go into quarantine,” McCaffrey said. “It's kind of been a roller-coaster.”

From there, McCaffrey reached out to USF head coach Kevin Donley informing him of the change, and around 8 p.m. Donley contacted his players to inform them there would be an emergency team meeting at 9 p.m.

“We said, 'That can't be good',” said junior wide receiver Jordan Schmeling, who caught the game-winning touchdown with 1:02 remaining in USF's 17-13 victory Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan. “We kind of figured that it would be what it was.

“(Coach Donley) said sometimes that's how things are. He went into detail about how we've handled adversity all season, and this is just another hitch in the road. The only thing we can do is get ready for next week against Siena Heights.”

McCaffrey explained that with no other league teams on bye this week and with the late notice from Lawrence Tech, no options were available to schedule a different opponent.

Two games remain on the schedule -- next Saturday at Siena Heights, who received votes in the latest NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 poll released Monday, and the season finale at home on April 10 against No. 9 Marian.

Saint Francis (2-1), ranked ninth in the preseason poll, fell to 12th in Monday's poll. The loss, a three-point defeat at Concordia-Ann Arbor, which moved from 13th to sixth, means that the Cougars can't control their destiny in terms of qualifying for the playoffs via a MSFA Mideast League championship.

At this point, the likeliest postseason path for USF stands as one of four at-large berths. With Concordia also holding a victory over Marian, the season finale at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium likely serves as a play-in game for the postseason.

“I think if we win both games left, we'll be in the playoffs,” McCaffrey said. “(A 4-1 record) should hopefully get it done, and with the teams on our schedule I think it would look good to a selection committee, but it's kind of out of our hands at this point.”

The Cougars can't afford to look past Siena Heights, which scored a school-record 65 points in a shutout victory over Madonna Saturday. The Saints defeated the Cougars last season, 24-14, so Schmeling said the team's focus remains clear.

“They've given us just as much trouble as Marian the past couple years,” Schmeling said. “They gave us a bad taste in our mouth last season, so we're looking forward to bringing it to them.”