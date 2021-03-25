Silver Alert issued for missing city man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne man.

Herman Thomas Hayworth, 91, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. today, Indiana State Police said.

Hayworth is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, white and has white hair and blue eyes and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-colored hat, a dark coat and khaki pants. Hayworth is driving a tan 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis with an Indiana license plate of YKC967.

Police believe Hayworth may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Hayworth is asked to call 911 or the Fort Wayne Police department at 260-427-1336.