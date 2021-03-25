Verbatim: Lutheran Health Network Of Indiana, LLC Partners With Acadia Healthcare To Build Modern Behavioral Health Facility To Serve Fort Wayne And Northeastern Indiana Region

The following was released on Thursday, March 25, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and FRANKLIN, Tenn. (March 25, 2021) – Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC, an affiliate of the Lutheran Health Network, and Acadia Healthcare Company announced today that they are forming a joint venture to build a 120-bed inpatient behavioral health facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The facility will address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in Fort Wayne and the surrounding counties.

Slated to open in Spring 2022, the new hospital will be able to accommodate 120 beds to meet demand for inpatient services in the area and represents an approximately $45 million investment in the community. Comprehensive inpatient treatment will be provided for adults, seniors and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The facility will offer the full continuum of inpatient and outpatient care.

“Lutheran Health Network has been a trusted healthcare provider to the people of Fort Wayne and surrounding communities and we welcome Acadia Healthcare to the region,” said Mark Medley, Regional President and CEO of Lutheran Health Network. “Like many communities across America, Fort Wayne and northeastern Indiana have seen an increase in mental health and substance use issues. This facility will provide critical services our communities need.”

Acadia Healthcare is the nation's largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company with a commitment to patient-and family-centered care, strong clinical outcomes, and a proven track record of collaborating with health systems across the country.

“Acadia is extremely pleased to be partnering with a premier integrated healthcare delivery system like Lutheran Health Network to provide these critically needed services in Fort Wayne and throughout northeastern Indiana. The new hospital will bring life-saving services to individuals and families throughout the region,” said Dr. Jeffrey Woods, Operations Group President for Acadia Healthcare. “We look forward to creating this modern, patient-centered facility offering hope and healing for those in-need. The increased bed availability will enable us to care for more patients who require this in-demand service.”

The new facility will become a strong member of the community, collaborating with all organizations, hospitals and first responders.