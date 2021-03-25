Man arrested in Angola robbery

A 32-year-old Corunna man was arrested after witnesses watched him leave an Angola restaurant after he allegedly robbed it and then enter a house down the street from the crime.

Angola police were called to Wings Etc. Grill and Pub, 309 N. Wayne St. Wednesday afternoon.

A man had entered the restaurant and demanded cash from the register. He had his hand in his sweatshirt as though he were holding a weapon. When the employee could not open the register, the man forced the employee to take him to the manager’s office where the suspect was given an unspecified amount of cash, police said.

Witnesses watched the suspect walk away from the restaurant and enter a home within view of the restaurant’s front door, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant and were able find evidence of the robbery, including stolen cash.

Officers also found what they believe to be methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the home.

Nicholas Daniel Jordan was charged with robbery and additional charges are likely, police said.