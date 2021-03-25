Coroner: Pedestrian dies from injuries

A man struck by a vehicle in the 3000 block of Coliseum Boulevard West March 15 has died.

David W. Sluss, 41, of Wabash, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries just after 4 a.m. that morning. Sluss' death was pronounced Wednesday afternoon, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Sluss' cause of death was from blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash, the coroner's office said after an autopsy.

Sluss' manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Sluss is the 12th fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County this year.