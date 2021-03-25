Thursday, March 25, 2021 9:42 am
DeKalb County confirms additional COVID-19 death, 5 new cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department today confirmed an additional death from COVID-19 and five new cases, a statement said today.
The DeKalb resident that died was older than 90, a DeKalb County health officer said.
The total number of positive cases in DeKalb County is now 3,985 and total deaths is 78.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story