Overnight lane closures planned on I-69 for several weeks

Interstate 69 will have overnight lane closures for three to four weeks, beginning Monday, between the Lima Road and Union Chapel Road exits, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

Crews will be conducting pavement coring and soil borings for geotechnical analysis of pavement and underlying soil conditions, INDOT said in a statement.

The work is happening from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, the statement said. During the work, it said, two lanes of I-69 will be closed, with only one direction being worked on each night; access to and from I-69 will be maintained.

Drivers should use caution and consider worker safety when driving through construction zones, INDOT said.