K's get goalie Ferguson again

Goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who had been with the Komets last season, is back and could be in net tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

Ferguson, 22, contracted to the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, had played one game this season with Henderson of the American Hockey League -- stopping 24 shots for a shutout.

Ferguson's previous time with the Komets, as a rookie, was marked by injuries and off-ice issues the team never discussed publicly. But he also showed glimpses of what made him a ballyhooed NHL prospect. He was 7-4-2 with a 3.87 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage. He also played two AHL games with Chicago last season.

The Komets currently have three goalies, including Louis-Philip Guindon and Jake Theut.

