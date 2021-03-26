Friday, March 26, 2021 1:26 pm
ECHL suspends, fines Indy Fuel coach
The Journal Gazette
The ECHL said Friday that Indy Fuel Head Coach Doug Christiansen has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount for non-compliance with the league's collective bargaining agreement and salary cap.
Christiansen is prohibited from team functions, the league said in a statement.
He will miss four games against the Komets -- tonight, Saturday and Sunday at Memorial Coliseum, and Wednesday at Indianapolis. Christiansen will also miss Indy home games April 2 vs. Wheeling and April 3 vs. Jacksonville.
