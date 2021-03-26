ECHL suspends, fines Indy Fuel coach

The ECHL said Friday that Indy Fuel Head Coach Doug Christiansen has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount for non-compliance with the league's collective bargaining agreement and salary cap.

Christiansen is prohibited from team functions, the league said in a statement.

He will miss four games against the Komets -- tonight, Saturday and Sunday at Memorial Coliseum, and Wednesday at Indianapolis. Christiansen will also miss Indy home games April 2 vs. Wheeling and April 3 vs. Jacksonville.