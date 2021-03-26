Indiana jobless rate 4% in February

Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 4% percent for February, and the national rate is 6.2%, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.

In a statement, the department said Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 4,971 during the previous month, the result of a decrease of 7,402 unemployed residents and an increase of 2,431 employed residents.

Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million, and the state’s 63.2% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.4%, the statement said.

Private sector employment has decreased by 113,400 from a year ago and decreased by 6,600 from the previous month. The monthly decrease is primarily because of losses in the Trade, Transportation and Utilities and the Financial Activities sectors. Losses were offset by gains in the Manufacturing and the Leisure and Hospitality sectors.

Total private employment stands at 2,622,000, which is 118,500 below the December 2019 peak.