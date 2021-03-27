Saturday, March 27, 2021 7:41 am
2 critical in DeKalb crash
Police in DeKalb County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people in critical condition early today.
Officers said Nathaniel Wopshall, 21, of Fremont was driving a Honda Civic north on Interstate 69 at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a Chevrolet Equinox near the 324 mile marker about 12:14 a.m.
The collision left Wopshall and the driver of the other vehicle, Angola resident Kimberly Waltz, 51, in critical condition, police said.
They said a front-seat passenger in Walz's car, Sanford Walz, 52, also of Angola was in stable condition.
