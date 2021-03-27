1 found dead in fire

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of an apartment blaze where a victim was found dead early today.

Crews arrived to the one-story structure about 1 a.m. and found flames coming from the windows of the building, 4522 S. Anthony Blvd., officials said.

The blaze was under control in about 15 minutes and the victim was found inside the apartment, officials said.

No further information was provided.