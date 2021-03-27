Shooting leaves man dead

Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead late Friday night.

Officers said they received phone calls about gunshots in the area of Reed Road and Vance Avenue about 11 p.m.

Police said they believe the victim drove to the 4600 block of Willard Drive, where he was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was discovered in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

The Allen County coroner's office has not released the victim's identity or cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.