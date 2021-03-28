Indiana: 955 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths Sunday

The following was released on Sunday, March 28, 2021:

HEALTH OFFICIALS UPDATE STATEWIDE COVID-19 CASE COUNTS

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 955 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 684,020 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,617 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 from the previous day. Another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,247,141 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,242,438 on Saturday. A total of 8,841,759 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, a total of 2,685,575 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,602,873 first doses and 1,082,702 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.