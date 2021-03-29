Monday, March 29, 2021 4:38 pm
Landin Road, Rose Avenue sections limited this week
The Journal Gazette
Two streets in New Haven will be restricted from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, the community has announced.
The westernmost southbound lane of Landin Road between Rose Avenue and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, and Rose Avenue between Landin Road and Rufus Street, will be limited, New Haven said in a statement.
The restrictions are in conjunction with the Landin Road project, the statement said.
