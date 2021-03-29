Fort Wayne metro area's jobless rate dips to 4.4% in February

The Fort Wayne metropolitan area's jobless rate dipped slightly to 4.4% in February from 4.5% in January, according to data released today by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The unemployment rate was one full percentage point higher than February 2020's rate of 3.4%.

The local metropolitan statistical area comprises Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

The Fort Wayne metropolitan area's labor force shrank by 1,720 people from January to February. The number of jobless declined by 206, to 9,629, during the same period.

Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4% in January, well below the national seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 6.2%. Experts say county and metro-area data are too small to make seasonal adjustments.

